UNITED STATES—Toni: On April 1, I went to the local Social Security office to apply for both my Social Security check and Medicare Part B, since I am turning 70 on April 20. On April 11 I received a letter from Social Security stating that the $3200 Social Security benefit check will be issued on Wed. May 21 to my bank account. To my surprise, the letter states that since I waited past Medicare’s 8-month Special Enrollment Period because I retired April 30, 2024, and was no longer covered by employer benefits, I was not approved for Medicare Part B.

The letter also stated that I need to enroll in Medicare Part B during Medicare’s next General Enrollment Period which begins Jan.1 of next year. I did not know I had a specific window of time to apply for Medicare Part B. I thought you could apply for it at any time past 65 years old.

My COBRA premium is over $800 per month. Can you please explain what I need to do in simple terms to enroll in Medicare with a Medicare supplement? I want to enroll in Medicare with a Medicare supplement that is less expensive. Thanks, Toni. –Gail from Charlotte, NC.

Hi Gail: The specific Special Enrollment Period (SEP), regarding the 8-month period that begins the month after employment ends or the employer benefits end, whichever happens first, is explained on page 17 of the Medicare & You handbook.

Gail, applying for Medicare in April, 11 months after leaving your employer, is past the SEP 8-month timeline. The letter stated you will have to enroll during Medicare’s General Enrollment Period (GEP), which is from Jan.1-Mar. 31each year. This enrollment period is for those who never enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B. I would advise you to enroll after Jan. 1 next year to have your Medicare Part B begin Feb. 1.

Until you enroll in Medicare Part B, you will need to remain on your current COBRA plan or visit healthcare.gov to discover what individual health plan you can enroll in, since you are 70 years old.

Medicare has three enrollment periods, which are:

Medicare Initial Enrollment Period: Begins 3 months before turning 65, the month one turns 65 and 3 months after one turn 65. Gail, this was NOT your enrollment time because you are past 65.

Special Enrollment Period: Begins after 65 when delaying Medicare Part B, due to working full time with company benefits. This is an 8-month window for enrolling in Part B without receiving a Part B penalty. Gail, this is NOT your enrollment time because you waited past the 8-month window. This could have been your enrollment time if you had enrolled within the 8-month window.

General Enrollment Period: Begins Jan. 1 through March 31 when one has not enrolled in Part B and now can enroll in Medicare Part B but WILL receive a Part B penalty. Gail, this IS your enrollment time, and you will have to pay a Part B penalty for the remainder of your time on Medicare.

Beginning Jan.1, 2023, Medicare’s General Enrollment Period (GEP) (Jan. 1-Mar.31) rules changed that help Americans who had not enrolled in Medicare when turning 65. Now, when in a GEP enrollment time from January through March, Medicare Part B will begin the first day of the following month. If one waits past March 31 to enroll in Medicare, Medicare enrollment will be delayed until Jan.1 of the next year with a higher Part B penalty. This is your situation, Gail. (More information regarding enrolling in Medicare is available in chapter 1 of Toni’s new Medicare Survival Guide Advanced edition.)

There are many Americans on Medicare receiving a Medicare Part B penalty, costing on average of $5,000 in lifetime penalties because they did not enroll at the right time. Remember, “with Medicare, what you don’t know WILL hurt you!”

