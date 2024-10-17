MALIBU—On Wednesday, October 16, the city of Malibu disclosed that it is alerting residents and families to create a Red Flag Plan so that when a Red Flag Warning is issued, they are prepared.

Each year, Malibu experiences 7-8 Red Flag Fire events between October 1 and December 31, totaling 14-18 days of increased wildfire risk. Red Flag conditions are declared by the National Weather Service when humidity drops to 15 percent or less, and sustained winds reach 25 MPH or more for at least six hours, typically during Santa Ana winds.

To stay safe, it is crucial for Malibu residents to have a Red Flag Plan. Residents can follow the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s “Ready, Set, Go” wildfire safety program:

READY:

-Prepare your home by clearing brush, creating defensible space, and hardening your property.

-Create a Wildfire Action Plan that includes evacuation planning for your home, family and pets.

-Assemble an emergency supply kit for each person in your household, with food, water, medication, first aid supplies and other essentials.

-Create a family communication plan that includes important evacuation and contact information.

-Sign up for emergency alerts from the City at MalibuCity.org/Alerts and from LA County at Ready.LACounty.gov/Alerts.

-Create a profile in the City’s Everbridge Disaster Notification system at MalibuCity.org/DisasterNotifications (most cell phone numbers and landlines in Malibu are automatically entered, but you can create a profile to add additional contact information and make sure your street address is correct, which helps with evacuation notifications).

-Look up your Malibu Evacuation Zone at Protect.Genasys.com/Search.

-Download the PulsePoint mobile app for real-time fire updates. https://www.pulsepoint.org/

SET:

-When Red Flag conditions are forecast, monitor fire conditions and emergency information on local news, have evacuation routes ready, and ensure you’re prepared to leave quickly.

-Check on elderly or disabled neighbors. Get in touch with family and friends to let them know your plans.

GO:

-If authorities direct you to evacuate, do so promptly. People with disabilities, or who rely on medical devices or wheelchairs, and owners of horses and livestock should consider leaving the area early when Red Flag conditions are declared.

For more details, visit LA County Fire Department’s Ready, Set, Go website.