BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page that on Tuesday, October 15, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. there will be a virtual interactive session led by LA Animal Services Wildlife Specialists.

Participants will learn how to safely co-exist with wildlife, effective ways to keep you and your pets safe, and preventative tips.

After individuals register they will receive a confirmation email containing information on how to join the webinar.

To register, visit www.laanimalservices.com/events or call (888) 452-7381 for more information.