UNITED STATES—The US market presents a huge opportunity for gambling firms.

It’s a new untapped market that has a huge population of people that can be targeted, with a gambling culture clearly existent. With the heights of Las Vegas, New Jersey, and casino establishments in various states, there’s good reasoning to support an idea that online casinos could thrive.

Of course, we’ve already seen how sports betting has been able to grow and expand since it was legalized, but could iGaming receive and expect the same treatment if legislation were to change and give it favorable conditions?

Could Online Casinos Thrive in the Same Way as Sports Betting Across the US?

As noted, there does appear to be a gambling culture across the US. This does suggest that we could see potential for the market to expand and grow if it were to be legalized.

Since the ruling in 2018, sports betting has raised more than $375 billion in total handle across the 38 states that have legalized it, generating more than $33 billion in revenue. If online casinos were to be licensed in the country as they are in others, these figures are only likely to increase further.

Punters have arguably taken to sports betting activities because they enhance one of their favorite pastimes. Sports are a huge part of an American’s life. Whether it be at the professional level or college, the passion they have for certain games cannot be replicated elsewhere in the world. The addition of being able to wager on the events has only further increased their love.

With that in mind, it’s possible to think that there could be a similar effect experienced with online casinos. Admittedly, it will likely be slower and perhaps more conservative, but there is every chance that a similar boom could occur.

Many Americans make the trip to locations like Las Vegas and New Jersey, specifically with the casinos in mind. While most states have physical casinos, these locations are synonymous with the gambling scene and many like to have a little flutter on the slot machines and at the tables. With it possible to play online, there could be many who decide to give it a go more often than they may already.

Slow Uptake Across America Could Impact Growth of Online Casinos

While the Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in May 2018 helped sports betting thrive, there has been a slower uptake regarding online casino legalization.

As of 2024, only a handful of states have decided to implement regulations to legalize iGaming in some capacity. Some have fully embraced it, whereas others have been a little more cautious. Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have all made it legal.

There have been rumors that those locations like California, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, and New York could all look to implement legislation in the future, but nothing concrete has been experienced.

As this sector continues to struggle to make inroads across the US, it might stop it from being able to grow like sports betting has. At the same time, many might still prefer to make trips to physical locations because of what it means to them. They may consider these locations as once-in-a-lifetime destinations, or they may not want to experience gambling activities unless they are specifically in these locations because of what it means.

Is Sports Betting More Popular Than Casino Gaming for Americans?

It’s entirely possible to suggest that online casinos won’t thrive as much as the sports betting market across the US because casino gaming is just not as popular.

As highlighted already, sports are a huge pastime for Americans. Casino games might not be just as appealing. The population has many sporting activities that provide them with betting opportunities, like the Super Bowl, World Series, Stanley Cup, and NBA Finals. Aside from these major tournaments, big regular-season fixtures can take place, while there are also college-level games played.

There is no denying that the online casino market will likely experience significant growth in the US when it is finally legalized. However, if the current situation nationwide is anything to go by, it might not be as widely legalized as sports betting.

This will hamper the amount of growth that can be experienced, but it might be reasonable to consider it a slow burner, especially compared to how well the sports betting market has done.