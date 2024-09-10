LOS ANGELES—On Monday, September 9, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that a suspect has been arrested for the murder of an elderly woman. Homicide detectives with the LAPD Valley Bureau announced the arrest of a 69-year-old murder suspect.

The LAPD reported on September 5, at 6:15 a.m., West Valley Area patrol officers responded to the 7300 block of Balboa Boulevard for an Assault with a Deadly Weapon involving Domestic Violence radio call. Upon the officers’ arrival, they spotted a 76-year-old female suffering from blunt force trauma to her upper torso. The suspect, William Anthony Tillman, 69, who was in an apparent long-term dating relationship with the victim, was detained at scene. The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and declared the victim deceased at scene. Tillman was arrested for 187(a) PC – Murder on $2,000,000 bail, booking No. 6878447. The victim’s identifying information is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with additional details is asked to call the LAPD, Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.