UNITED STATES─The sports universe might be at a standstill at the current moment, but that does not mean sports fans are not able to indulge in activities to satisfy their favorite leisure time. With William Hill US, a variety of options are available to get that sports fix. Rather its horse racing, college football, college basketball, soccer, the NFL, NBA, NHL or MLB, there is something for everyone. Members of the site have access to a total of 10 sports, with football and hockey being the most popular.

Even though it may seem that only new players are entitled to specials, this isn’t the case as existing players can reap specials and rewards. For instance, in case you are a horse racing enthusiast, there is a special bonus offer which gives you 15 percent on top of your winnings worth max. The William Hill promotional offer provides $150 by entering the William Hill Promo Code ‘USBET150***’. In case you stake by super league events, you are entitled to get your cash returned in the form of a free bet if your initial score bet scores second. Additionally, you can take advantage of the ‘enhanced odds’ special available every day in various areas.

All greyhound fans out there can view real-time streams of greyhound races free of charge. To keep up with their latest offers, specials, and rewards, we recommend that you keep tabs of their social media posts on Facebook and Twitter as they post there fresh new offers on a regular basis. They also host a dedicated Radio station with all insider info, stakes, stats, and expert commentary for making the best betting choices and maximize your odds to land a big win.

While William Hill does not yet offer live streaming, updates statistics for NBA and NFL games are available for viewing. For those utilizing the New Jersey site you have to be in New Jersey to make an actual bet. Odds offered are higher than normal typical market prices.

There are also various limits enforced by William Hill in New Jersey. To begin with, the maximum payout is $100,000 for any single betting win. This isn’t the largest maximum payout seen with New Jersey sportsbooks, but it certainly isn’t small either. This stipulated maximum payout remains the same for both single and parlay bets. States with William Hill Sportsbooks in addition to New Jersey include: Nevada, West Virginia, Iowa, Indiana, Mississippi, Rhode Island and New Mexico.

There is also a minimum bet requirement enforced by the site, which is $1 for any bets that are placed prior to an event beginning. The requirement is less for bets that are made during an event, and you can actually get started for just $0.10 with in-play betting. The website has a top-notch functionality that adapts to the player’s needs.

Even if you are a newbie to the gambling world, you’ll find that William Hill is a trustworthy, reliable and fully functional platform. It’s no wonder that it’s renowned around the globe. Seasoned players will not have trouble recalling William Hill. With that in mind, there are numerous reasons to check out the platform. Besides the main version available for P.C users, the platform also has a dedicated Android and mobile app. Mobile and Android users won’t struggle to use the platform. On top of that, Android users also have access to special bonuses just for them. The basic features that appear on the main version are also available on mobile. You can use the platform with ease, nothing will appear weird.

Members who are new to BetMGM can earn up to a $1000 bonus on the platform in free play. There are rules to be followed to receive the bonus which includes playing at least six times, it is only available to new players, players must have at least 150 iRewards points and you must enter the code WABPLAY. BetMGM is also well-known in the state of New Jersey. Deposits are credited to players accounts immediately. Such features with the BetMGM sportsbook includes in-play cashouts, betting on college sports, barstool specials and diversified sports selection.

You will have a good ole time with William Hill picking up a new hobby that will soon become your favorite pastime.