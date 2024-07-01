HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Friday, June 28, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office disclosed that William Thomas Jr., a photographer who represented himself as a modeling industry expert was charged with sexually assaulting three teenagers as each were pursuing modeling careers in Los Angeles between 2017 and 2023.

William Isaac Thomas Jr., 49, is charged in case 24CJCF02920 with three counts of oral copulation; two counts of sodomy by use of force; and one count of attempted sodomy of an unconscious or asleep victim. It also is alleged that multiple victims were vulnerable, and that the manner in which Thomas carried out the offenses indicates planning, sophistication, and professionalism.

He is expected to be arraigned on July 22 in Dept. 30 of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

It is alleged that starting in 2017 through 2020, Thomas sexually assaulted the first victim, age 18 at the time, while the victim was pursuing a modeling career. In 2020, Thomas allegedly established a working relationship with a second victim, age 19-20 at the time, who was also pursuing a modeling career. Thomas sexually assaulted the second victim until 2023. In 2022, Thomas allegedly began working with a third victim, age 19 at the time, and proceeded to sexually assault him until 2023.

Each victim was being represented by Thomas as they pursued careers in modeling. Thomas is being held on $1,525,000 bail. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison.

The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department. Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations-West Bureau’s Special Assault Section (SAS) are seeking additional victims and witnesses connected to Thomas.

“He preyed upon young men by promising them jobs and monetary opportunities he never delivered,” said Detective Brent Hopkins, a Special Assault Section supervisor. “Once he made them reliant upon him, the abuse began. Now that he is no longer able to harm these victims, hopefully more will be able to tell their story.”

Detectives are requesting that anyone with details that could lead to the identification of additional victims or witnesses to contact LAPD’s Operations-West Bureau, Special Assault Section, at 213-473-0447. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.