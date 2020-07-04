AMERICA— Willie Nelson’s annual Fourth of July Picnic will not be canceled this year; however, for safety reasons concerning the coronavirus, the event will be held virtually.

“We’re bringing the 4th of July Picnic back this year…in a new way. We can’t be together in person but we can still be together apart. This Picnic will be presented virtually. We’ll be bringing it straight to you, with some of our favorite returning acts and a few new ones, too,” Willie Nelson said on Instagram.

Interested individuals will be able to watch the performance from their homes on July 4 on www.luck.stream.

Tickets are available at https://www.williepicnic.com/tickets. Pre-sale tickets are $35 and become $45 on the day of the show. Ticket provide a live-streaming pass and on demand viewing of performance through July 11th.

Other performers expected to play include Sheryl Crow, Ziggy Marley, Steve Earle and other Texas-based singers including Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, and Kinky Friedman.

Nelson’s 4th of July event began in 1972 and has continued annually for most of the years since then. The event mostly occurred within different locations in Texas, but the singer occasionally performed the event in other states as well.

Nelson, 87, is known for his popular songs “On the Road Again,” “Always On My Mind,” and “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys.”

His 70th and latest album was released July 3. The album titled ‘First Rose of Spring’ features two new songs: “Blue Star” and “Love Just Laughed.” He also covers songs by Toby Keith and Chris Stapleton.