SANTA MONICA/BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page that windy weather is expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning. The public is advised to:

-Secure outdoor patio furniture to avoid damage

-Report power outages to SCE.com/outage

-Report fallen palm fronds and tree branches to 3-1-1 or 311.santamonica.gov

-Ensure you have flashlight and batteries ready

-Charge your phones and portable chargers

The city of Beverly Hills also issued a Red Flag Warning courtesy of the Beverly Hills Fire Department for Wednesday, November 6 from 4 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 7 due to high winds, low humidity, and dry conditions. This combination creates an extreme fire risk, making it easier for fires to ignite and spread quickly.

Red flag parking restrictions will also be in effect – beginning Tuesday, November 5 at 8 p.m. – along predetermined streets and evacuation routes north of Sunset Boulevard. Individuals can see a map of areas impacted at beverlyhills.org/redflagwarning. For more details call the askBH team at (310) 285-1000.