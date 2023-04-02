SANTA MONICA — At 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, The Santa Monica Education Foundation will hold the 8th annual Santa Monica Wine Auction. The event will be held at Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, 101 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica.

The event is being held in person for the second time since 2019. Last year, the event raised $400,000 for programs at Santa Monica’s local public schools.

$1.75 million has been raised on the seven occasions the event has been held.

Wine tasting and bites from 30 California wineries and local restaurants are available. Early access tickets priced at $275 tickets include access to the evening program and silent auction.

Those interested in donating to the auction fund can do so using this link Donation Form (donorperfect.net). To send donations to the auction by mail please send to 1717 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401, or emailed to deb.burgin@smedfoundation.org.

Information and inquiries regarding the event can be made to 310-396-4557 or info@smedfoundation.org. Also Contact info@smedfoundation.org for donor support.

Tickets for the event range from $225 to $350 with an option to upgrade is available. Tables of ten can also be purchased at the event. Those wishing to attend can purchase tickets using this link Santa Monica Wine Auction Tickets (classy.org)

Rooms in the Fairmont hotel start at $466 on the night of the auction. The hotel is wheelchair accessible and is located 9 miles from LAX. Rooms can be booked on their website Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows – Luxury Hotel in Santa Monica(United States) santamonica@fairmont.com is the email for the Fairmont hotel. The hotel can also be contacted using this phone number Tel +1 310 576 7777.