HOLLYWOOD- Nirvana wins the lawsuit over the 1991 Nevermind album cover. A judge has dismissed a man’s latest lawsuit against Nirvana over the band’s iconic album cover, which showed him naked as a baby. Spencer Elden, 31, said his appearance on the front of the record constituted child sexual abuse. The judge said he had left it too late to claim he had been exploited. Mr. Elden’s legal avenues are now all but exhausted as he can’t re-file the case, but his legal team told the media he would appeal against the ruling. The lawsuit focused on a photograph of Mr. Elden, which depicted him swimming naked in a pool towards a dollar bill pierced with a fish hook. He argued that he had been unable to consent to the picture being used. He was seeking $150,000 in damages. Photographer Kirk Weddle was among the defendants, as were former Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, as well as Courtney Love, the widow of late singer Kurt Cobain. Mr. Elden filed his case in 2021, arguing that he was still within his rights to complain about the decades-old image because it had continued to cause him distress and lost earnings into adulthood. The lawsuit was dismissed and then re-filed in January. He claims, it has caused him “permanent emotional distress.”

The Los Angeles judge ruled on September 2, that Mr. Elden lodged his case well beyond the 10-year statute of limitations. Welcoming the verdict, a defense had argued Mr. Elden had enjoyed being the “Nirvana baby,” noting that he had re-enacted the photograph in later life. Mr. Elden’s parents were paid $200 for the photo in 1991 by what was then a relatively unknown band. Worldwide sales of “Nevermind” went on to surpass 30 million, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time.

While some are losing, some are winning. Pop star Adele is one step closer to EGOT status, after winning an Emmy for her TV concert special, Adele: One Night Only. The term refers to stars who’ve won the grand slam of awards-an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, covering TV, music, film and theatre respectively. Adele’s Emmy adds to her Grammys and Oscar for the Bond theme Skyfall. The 34-year-old posed with her latest statue in a pair of Instagram photos, adding a laughing emoji to her message. One Night Only won the Emmy for best outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) at Sunday’s nights Creative Emmy Awards-which precedes the main Emmys ceremony next week. It also won four other prizes at the Emmys, for direction, sound mixing, lighting design and camerawork.

The other contenders were Dave Chappelle’s controversial comedy special The Closer, the much-hyped Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Norm Macdonald’s Nothing Special and One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga. Adele’s show was one of five shows to win five prizes at the weekend ceremony, alongside Stranger Things, Euphoria, The White Lotus and Peter Jackson’s four-part Beatles documentary Get Back. The latter also moves Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr one step closer to EGOT status- needing just a Tony Award to complete the collection. Eminem also became an EGO, thanks to his participation in this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, which picked up three awards, including one for outstanding live variety special. RuPaul won a seventh consecutive Emmy for hosting his reality juggernaut RuPaul’s Drag Race.Which brings his total of trophies to 12-the most for any black performer in Emmy history. HBO’s ferocious family drama Succession is the front-runner for the main ceremony, which takes place on September 13. The show received 25 nominations in total, including acting nods for almost all of the main cast-Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, J Smith Cameron, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew McFayden. Football comedy Ted Lasso and comedy-drama The White Lotus came in joint second with 20 nods each.

Rose’s Scoop: The 2022 Emmys will take place on Monday, September 12, on NBC. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Saturday Night Live cast member will be hosted by Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson. Who’s been nominated for six Emmys and won one in 2018 for writing the song “Come Back Barack.”