BEVERLY HILLS—On Saturday, May 17, the city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page the winners of the Beverly Hills Art Show, that featured over 230 artists. BH City Councilmembers and Arts and Culture Commissioners were on hand to celebrate. Some of the big highlights included:
-Best of Show: Christian Benoit
-Best Display of Art: Michael Hirsh
-Best New Artist: Susan Spector
-Gil Borgos Originality Award: Aziz Diagne
1st Place Ceramics: Jerry & Tanner Sawitz
1st Place Drawing & Printmaking: Rod Alexander
1st Place Glass: Gustavo Santana
1st Place Jewelry: Birgit Kupke Peyla
1st Place Mixed Media, 2D: Marie Lavallee
1st Place Mixed Media, 3D:Richard Lee
1st Place Painting: Reyhan Gulses Demircioglu
1st Place Photography & Digital Art: Youngbok Park
1st Place Sculpture: Floscel Aubert
1st Place Watercolor: Taman Vanscoy
The Spring 2025 Beverly Hills Art Show wrapped on Sunday, May 18.