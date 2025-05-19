BEVERLY HILLS—On Saturday, May 17, the city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page the winners of the Beverly Hills Art Show, that featured over 230 artists. BH City Councilmembers and Arts and Culture Commissioners were on hand to celebrate. Some of the big highlights included:

-Best of Show: Christian Benoit

-Best Display of Art: Michael Hirsh

-Best New Artist: Susan Spector

-Gil Borgos Originality Award: Aziz Diagne

1st Place Ceramics: Jerry & Tanner Sawitz

1st Place Drawing & Printmaking: Rod Alexander

1st Place Glass: Gustavo Santana

1st Place Jewelry: Birgit Kupke Peyla

1st Place Mixed Media, 2D: Marie Lavallee

1st Place Mixed Media, 3D:Richard Lee

1st Place Painting: Reyhan Gulses Demircioglu

1st Place Photography & Digital Art: Youngbok Park

1st Place Sculpture: Floscel Aubert

1st Place Watercolor: Taman Vanscoy

The Spring 2025 Beverly Hills Art Show wrapped on Sunday, May 18.