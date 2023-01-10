WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is returning indoors for its 2023 Winter Sounds Free Indoor Concert Series, which will take place on select Saturday evenings at 5 p.m. between Saturday, January 28 and Saturday, February 25, at West Hollywood’s Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard.

The Concert Series will kick off on Saturday, January 28, with The Essentials. The Essentials is a classic jazz group specializing in the soulful, sophisticated sound of Blue Note Records and rooted in the standards of the Great American Songbook, as well as contemporary music. Group members studied at the country’s top jazz schools including the Manhattan School of Music, Berklee College of Music, and California Institute of the Arts, and are active in Southern California’s fertile jazz scene.

The next concert in the series will feature bassist and singer Jennifer Leitham on Saturday, February 11, at 5 p.m. Leitham is known for playing with music masters Mel Tormé, Peggy Lee, George Shearing, Doc Severinsen, Woody Herman, Benny Carter, Bill Watrous, k.d. lang, and countless others. She is also a composer, arranger, lyricist, and producer. She played on more than 145 albums, including 11 of her own. In the last few years Jennifer has been lauded as one of the top 20 transgender pioneers in Vanity Fair, named one of the “50 Most Interesting Angelinos” by L.A. Weekly, spoke at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Jazz Congress, and has been profiled twice on Now This.

The Winter Sounds Concert Series finale on Saturday, February 25, and will feature Juliana Riccardi. Blending blues-rock, folk, and Americana into energetic and emotional original sets, Juliana is committed to creating music that sounds great live. She is a Queens, New York native who received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Jazz Performance from The City College of New York and regularly performs at legendary Los Angeles venues including The Mint and The Hotel Cafe. Juliana’s sophomore EP, Full Cup was featured on Spotify’s Healin’ Blues playlist, CMT Music Videos – All In One Spot, DittyTV’s The Curve, and more.

West Hollywood’s 2023 Winter Sounds Free Indoor Concert Series is organized by the city’s Arts Division. Winter Sounds concerts are free to attend; RSVPs are not required but are requested. RSVP does not guarantee admittance. Seating is first-come, first-served, limited to availability. Face masks are strongly encouraged. Validated parking may be available at the adjacent 5-story West Hollywood Park structure, limited to availability. Street parking may be available. For additional details about the performers and to view the series, please visit www.weho.org/wintersounds

For more information about Winter Sounds please contact Joy Tribble, West Hollywood’s Arts Specialist, at (323) 848-6360 or at jtribble@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.