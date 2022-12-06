WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city will host its inaugural Winter Wonderland event on Saturday, December 17, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard.

The city reported in a press release that the event will feature a “picturesque Winter Wonderland with 10 tons of snow on the South Lawn!” Two snow zones will be in place, one for ages 5-and-under, and another for ages 6-to-16.

Additional festivities include game booths, crafts, holiday décor, hot cocoa and snacks, performances by community groups, a DJ spinning holiday classics, plenty of opportunities to take selfies. In case of rain, the event will move to the gymnasium inside the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center, located at 8750 El Tovar Place, directly adjacent to the West Hollywood Park grounds.

For more details about West Hollywood’s Winter Wonderland event contact the City’s Recreation Services Division at (323) 848-6534 or at recreation@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.