BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills City Council approved on Tuesday, March 15, the appointment of Wolfgang Knabe as Interim Deputy Fire Chief for the City of Beverly Hills.

Former Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Matsch retired from service on December 21, 2021, leading to a vacancy for the position.

Beverly Hills posted a recruitment for the permanent appointment of the Deputy Fire Chief and looks to secure the specialized services of a suitably qualified person to serve as Interim Deputy Fire Chief on a temporary, interim basis while the city seeks to permanently fill the position.

Chief Knabe retired as Fullerton/Brea’s Fire Chief in 2018 after a public safety career that spanned four decades. He recently served as Interim Fire Chief for the cities of Manhattan Beach and Santa Monica and has broad experience in managing fires in both urban and hillside settings.

“I am thrilled to welcome Wolfgang to Beverly Hills,” said Fire Chief Greg Barton. “His vast expertise across Southern California will bring tremendous value and support to our department.” The Interim Deputy Fire Chief would not be a candidate for the permanent appointment the city of Beverly Hills announced in a press release.