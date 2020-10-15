WEST HOLLYWOOD—Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is bringing two restaurants, Ospero and Merois to West Hollywood. Puck signed the new deal with the upcoming Pendry West Hollywood for a slew of restaurants that will open in 2020, according to LA Eater.com.

Ospero will bring Puck back to his previous style. The menu features traditional breakfast dishes, in addition to vegan dishes a wood burning pizza oven. To adhere to the requirements of the pandemic mandates, the ground floor restaurant will feature both indoor dining and an al fresco terrace.

The second restaurant Merois will be located on the eleventh floor provides a view of downtown Sunset Boulevard and a birds eye view or the surrounding area. Cuisine will include Puck’s famous dishes complimented with international touches including Japanese, Southeast Asian and French/ California cuisines.

Wolfgang Johannes Puck is an Austrian-American chef, restaurateur, and actor. At the age of 24, he moved to the United States. In 1973, He moved to Los Angeles and opened his first restaurant, Spago in 1982.

According to his website, Puck lives in Los Angeles, with his wife, Gelila, and has four sons, Cameron, Byron, Oliver and Alexander.

In addition to being a chef, Puck is a philanthropist and is associated with various charitable organizations.

In 1982, he co-founded the Puck-Lazaroff Charitable Foundation which supports the annual American Wine & Food Festival. Proceeds are donated to the Meals on Wheel program and the foundation has raised millions of dollars since it was founded.