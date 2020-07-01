WOODLAND HILLS—A woman is accused of killing a man and later setting a Woodland Hills house on fire on Monday, June 29, according to detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department.

On June 29, around 2:30 p.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a one room, one story, structure fire at 23234 West Victory Boulevard in Woodland Hills. A total of 26 LAFD firefighters extinguished the fire in 14 minutes using, “an aggressive interior fire attack with coordinated vertical ventilation,” as stated in a press release.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters performed a search of the home and found a deceased adult male, believed to be in his 50s, whose death appeared to be a homicide.

The LAFD stated the death was unrelated to fire or smoke. Nicholas Prange of the LAFD said the death had “suspicious circumstances.”

There were no injuries to firefighters reported during the blaze, with the cause of the fire still under investigation.

Detectives indicated a knife was found at the scene of the fire that is believed to be the murder weapon used in the crime. Detectives indicated that the homicide suspect returned to the scene after setting the house on fire and was arrested.

Neighbors told CBS Los Angeles the house has been an issue for many years, with the police being called many times. Neighbors indicated when the girlfriend was arrested; she had cuts and blood on her face.

Neither the victim nor the suspect’s name has been disclosed to the public.