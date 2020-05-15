SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, May 12, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Commercial Crimes Division in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigation served a search warrant near the 800 block of Broadway Avenue. The warrant resulted in the arrest of Ying Lien Wang, 39. She was selling COVID-19 test kits on Craigslist that had not been approved by the Federal Drug Administration.

In a statement released by the department, it noted that investigators conducted a total of three undercover buys and had been surveilling the suspect before they made the arrest. During the search, investigators were able to recover 61 of the unapproved test kits. Wang is being charged with violating 17500 Business and Professions Code-False Advertising and there are additional pending charges for violating 109920 Health and Safety Code.

The arrest comes only a few weeks after a company located in Beverly Hills was advertising and distributing non-FDA approved COVID-19 test kits as well. As of right now, authorities have not disclosed a connection between the two cases.

The city of Los Angeles continues to offer free testing for all of it’s citizens as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rises by the thousands daily. For more information on the location of test sites and how to make an appointment visit https://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

The LAPD is asking anyone with additional information about this case or information about the sale of counterfeit test kits to please contact the Commercial Crimes Division Detectives at (213) 486-5940.