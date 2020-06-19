SANTA MONICA—Amanda Toyono Van Duyse was arrested on June 8 in connection to a series of looting sprees that took place in Downtown Santa Monica on May 31.

On May 25, George Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died from a police officer kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes. In response to his death, protests, riots and looting sprees took place through out the country.

220 businesses were damaged in Santa Monica and 78 of those businesses were looted.

Duyse was arrested on Thursday, June 8 for grand theft, burglary and burglary during an emergency.

According to reports, the Santa Monica police served Duyse with a search warrant and located a lot of merchandise that was reported stolen.

Police Chief Cynthia Renaud stated that her team is very dedicated to bringing in all of those responsible for committing crimes on May 31.

The Santa Monica Police partnered with the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office. This partnership was to create what they are calling a “SAFE LA Task Force”.

This task force is asking anyone with information on the looters to report them to them or the Santa Monica Police department as soon as possible.

Duyse is currently being held in jail on a $100,000 bond.