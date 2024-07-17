HOLLYWOOD HILLS — On Saturday, July 13, a woman – whose identity has not been released – was arrested after torching two vehicles near Argyle and Franklin Avenues, attacking a woman with an axe and threatening bystanders with the weapon.

At around 10:30 a.m, cell phone video captured a black Toyota Prius being set on fire, sending flames and dark billowing smoke into the air. As the flames continued to grow, they spread to a white Jeep Cherokee SUV parked alongside the Prius.

According to witnesses, the female suspect – described as a White woman with light brunette hair – ran into an apartment complex where she reportedly attacked a woman with an axe, KTLA reported. She also reportedly threatened bystanders with the weapon.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the scene and arrested the female suspect who was bloodied. The female victim who was targeted was transported to a local hospital. The severity of the victim’s condition has not been disclosed.

The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished both burning vehicles. Both vehicles perished in the fire. No other victims or property damage has been reported.

It remains unclear what the suspect’s motive was or if the owner of the Prius is the woman she attacked. The investigation remains ongoing.