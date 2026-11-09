HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On November 8, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers responded to a home invasion in the 7700 block of Torreyson Drive, near Mulholland Drive.

According to responding officers, two men wearing hoodies and ski masks broke into the home armed with a shotgun. Reports indicate that there was a woman at home and two teenagers. The teens were able to slip out of the house unseen. It is not clear if they were the ones who called for help.

The woman was reportedly choked by one of the suspects as they demanded she open the safe. The female victim was able to struggle free and escape along with a private security guard.

First responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) evaluated all of the occupants from the home. None required transport to area hospitals.

The suspects fled the scene in what was described only as a Toyota Prius. A shotgun was recovered outside the home. This case remains under investigation. Anyone with more information on the case, the suspects, or the vehicle is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.