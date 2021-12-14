WESTWOOD—The Los Angeles Police Department West Traffic Division Detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that would lead to the identification and arrest of the suspect involved in a hit-and-run that transpired on October 30..

The LAPD reported that at 1:55 p.m., a gray Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound on Beverly Glen Boulevard approaching Wellworth Avenue when it struck the victim who was walking westbound across Beverly Glen Boulevard. The victim sustained serious injuries as a result of this collision. The driver of the grey Hyundai failed to stop, render aid or identify themselves as required by law. The vehicle involved in the incident is missing the rear bumper.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital with serious injuries. In the video it appears the driver stop for a second before pulling off.

On April 15, 2015, the Los Angeles City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $25,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=11&v=m2IFhU842b8&feature=emb_title

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this collision is asked to contact West Traffic Division Detectives, at (213) 473-0234, or (213) 473-0222. Refer to LAPD report number #21-08-15856. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.