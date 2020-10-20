WOODLAND HILLS—A woman from Woodland Hills who was lost in Zion National Park for nearly two weeks was found safe on Sunday, October 18. She has been reunited with her family after leaving the park.

Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, was missing after she was last seen on October 6 on a shuttle bus into the Zion National Park. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Zion National Park rangers and other search teams had since been looking for Courtier’s whereabouts.

“Park Rangers received a credible tip from a park visitor that they had seen Courtier within the park,” Amanda Rowland, Zion National Park’s acting chief of interpretation, said in a news release. She added that search and rescue teams later located Courtier in the park.

It was reported that Courtier injured her head on a tree and was disoriented. She ended up staying next to a riverbed but was too weak to seek help.

“We are overjoyed that she was found safely today. We would like to thank the rangers and search teams who relentlessly looked for her day and night and never gave up hope,” Courtier’s family said in a statement.

They added, “We are also so grateful to the countless volunteers who were generous with their time, resources and support. This wouldn’t have been possible without the network of people who came together.”

Courtier is described as an experienced hiker and is familiar with Zion National Park. Courtier’s daughter, Kailey Chambers, said her mother lost her job due to the COVID-19 pandemic and had been traveling the country and visiting national parks.