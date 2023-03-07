HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A woman in her 20’s has been hospitalized after getting injured in a drive by shooting that took place on Tuesday, March 7, around 2:15 a.m.

According to police, she got into a confrontation with two men in their 30’s outside of a nightclub. When she left the club and began walking towards her vehicle, a shooting ensued.

She was shot from an unidentified vehicle driven by the suspects.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division officers discovered her on Cherokee Avenue between Hollywood Boulevard and Selma Avenue.

She was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

If you have any information about this incident please contact LAPD’s Hollywood Division at 877-ASK-LAPD.