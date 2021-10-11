HOLLYWOOD HILLS—According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a woman died after being shot at the Hollywood Metro Station, located at 6250 Hollywood Blvd,, at 5 a.m. on Sunday, October 10.

Witnesses at the scene noted that the suspect appeared to be upset and was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim.

The train stopped at the Hollywood and Vine station, which prompted the suspect to pull out a weapon and shoot the victim in the throat. The suspect then fled the scene. The suspect was dressed in blue shorts, a blue jacket, a surgical mask, and a dark-colored cap and is described as a Hispanic male.

When authorities arrived on the scene, paramedics provided CPR for the female victim who was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The suspect’s relationship with the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public. The incident is currently under investigation.

The Metro B (Red) Line to the Hollywood/Vine station was stopped until further notice for authorities to complete their investigation.