SANTA MONICA—A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle early Saturday, August 7 at approximately 2:30 a.m. near Main Street and Ashland Avenue.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she later died from the injuries.

The Santa Monica Police Department reported that the driver cooperated with officers and remained at the scene.

The incident remains under active investigation. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Santa Monica Police Department’s Traffic Division at 310-458-8993 or Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.