UTAH—A search of a missing woman from Woodland Hills continues on Monday, October 14, as she disappeared in Zion National Park for a week.

Zion National Park rangers and Washington County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the missing woman’s whereabouts.

The woman is identified as Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, 5 feet 3 inches and 100 lbs. According to the official, Courtier has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on October 6 on a shuttle bus into the Zion National Park.

“She may possibly be wearing the following items: a Pistil Gray Trucker Hat, a Patagonia Black Nano Puff Jacket, a Dark Tank Top, a Danner Trail Gray Hiking Boots, and an Osprey Blue Multi-Day Pack,” Zion National Park released a statement.

It was reported that Courtier possibly has a Kuhl Cream open-front hoody, a Rumpl Nanoloft Puffy blanket and a camouflage double size hammock with her.

Authorities are seeking help from the public to locate Courtier.

Anyone with information related to the case should contact the NPS ISB Tip Line at (888) 653-0009.