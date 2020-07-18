WOODLAND HILLS—A woman suspected of stabbing her long-time partner at a Woodland Hills home before setting the residence ablaze pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday, July 16.

Darlene Denise Carlisle, 57, was charged on June 29 for allegedly killing 58-year-old Jack Richard Rodarte. Rodarte reportedly died from multiple stab wounds paired with smoke inhalation.

The incident transpired at a home on the 23200 block of Victory Boulevard at 2:45 p.m. The Los Angeles Fire Department were first responders to the reports of a structure fire. In the official police report from Los Angeles Police Department it is noted:

“Upon their arrival, LAPD officers determined a crime had occurred and secured the crime scene. As the officers investigated the scene, a woman (later identified as the suspect) approached them and stated that she had set the residence ablaze and had also murdered the victim found inside of the residence. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.”

A knife was recovered at the scene and logged for evidence. Carlisle allegedly confessed to officers to murdering Rodarte and setting the home on fire. She was charged on July 2 with one count of murder and arson causing great bodily injury with bail set at $2 million.

Carlisle is set to report back to court on August 19 where they will schedule a hearing to review evidence in the case.