SANTA MONICA – The Santa Monica Police Detectives are seeking help from the public to find three suspects involved in the violent robbery on Thursday, August 20.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of 6th Street at approximately 8:50 p.m. Authorities said after the victim parked and left her vehicle and was standing on the sidewalk, one of the suspects approached her, grabbed her purse and ran away.

The surveillance footage shows that the victim was pulled to the ground and dragged out into the street. The suspect was seen running to a red SUV. There were two other suspects in the vehicle, according to SMPD.

Detectives also located additional footage captured three suspects trying to use the victim’s credit card at a 21 Liquor Mart located at 1732 W. Rosecrans Avenue in Gardena.

The case is still under investigation. The police released surveillance images of suspects to ask for the public’s assistance and identify them.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact Santa Monica Police Detective Ismael Tavera at (310) 458-8401 ext. 2256 or at (310) 458-8941.