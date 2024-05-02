ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO—On April 25, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided the findings of an investigation into three women who tested positive for HIV following vampire facials they got at a spa in New Mexico in 2018.



The CDC followed up on the report of transmission of HIV through a process called platelet-rich Plasma Microneedling facials. According to the CDC, transmitting HIV through cosmetic injections using contaminated blood has never previously been documented.



The facts obtained in the investigation note that the HIV infections were among persons with no other HIV risk factors. They all three received the platelet-rich plasma with micro-needling also known as, “Vampire Facials,” at the same unlicensed spa in New Mexico. The report revealed, “likely HIV transmission associated with these cosmetic injection services.”



In addition, the contamination took place in the summer of 2018. The unsanitary conditions of the facility were noted in the following report found on the CDC website:



“HIV transmitted through cosmetic injection services via contaminated blood has not been previously documented. During [the]Summer [of] 2018, the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) was notified of a diagnosis of HIV infection in a woman with no known HIV risk factors who reported exposure to needles from cosmetic platelet-rich plasma microneedling facials (vampire facials) received at a spa in Spring 2018. An investigation of the spa’s services began [the] Summer [of] 2018, and NMDOH and CDC identified four former spa clients, and one sexual partner of a spa client, all of whom received HIV infection diagnoses during 2018–2023, despite low reported behavioral risks associated with HIV acquisition.

Nucleotide sequence analysis revealed highly similar HIV strains among all cases. Although transmission of HIV via unsterile injection practices is a known risk, determining novel routes of HIV transmission among persons with no known HIV risk factors is important. This investigation identified an HIV cluster associated with receipt of cosmetic injection services at an unlicensed facility that did not follow recommended infection control procedures or maintain client records. Requiring adequate infection control practices and maintenance of client records at spa facilities offering cosmetic injection services can help prevent the transmission of HIV and other bloodborne pathogens and ensure adequate traceback and notification in the event of adverse clinical outcomes, respectively.”



The following implications for public health practice came directly from the CDC website:



In the absence of known HIV risk factors, clinical and public health staff members might consider cosmetic injection services as a route of HIV transmission. Requiring adequate infection control practices at spa facilities offering cosmetic injection services can help prevent the transmission of HIV and other bloodborne pathogens. Maintenance of client records could facilitate investigations of suspected transmission at such facilities.



According to the Ontario HIV Treatment Network website, “The risk of transmission of blood-borne infections during tattooing is attenuated given the process used. A single needlestick injury from an infected host carries with it a 5-30% risk of transmission of hepatitis B (HBV), a 3-7 percent risk of transmission of hepatitis C (HCV), and a 0.2 -.04 percent risk of transmission of HIV.”



The following came directly from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website before the most recent documented cases of HIV transmittal:



“Although there are [were] no known cases of anyone getting HIV from tattoos or body piercings, it is possible to get HIV this way if the equipment or ink contains blood from someone with HIV.



The only known cases of HIV transmission through cosmetic procedures have been from unsafe infection control procedures involving injections. Although there are no known cases of anyone getting HIV from tattoos or body piercings, it is possible to get HIV this way if the equipment or ink contains blood from someone with HIV. Be sure the tattoo, piercing, or cosmetic procedure facility is properly licensed and uses only new or sterilized equipment.”



