PACIFIC PALISADES—On Thursday, October 22 a woman was rescued by LAFD ground and air response after she fell 40 feet from a trail, into a ravine, just before 2:00 p.m. that day. The incident happened while she was hiking at Temescal Canyon Trail in the Santa Monica Mountains. She was in a remote section just south of the waterfall at the time of the incident.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reports the fall caused her to fracture her ankle. At around 2:30 p.m. an LAFD rescue helicopter was en route to airlift the women and provide her with in-flight care on the way to transport her to a nearby hospital.

No further details about the women’s condition have been provided.