WOODLAND HILLS — Organizers behind Woodland Hills’ “Hauntoween LA” event announced a second event for the upcoming holiday season. “WonderLAand,” a holiday-themed drive-thru experience, will be available starting on November 30.

The event will happen at the same location where the Halloween event was held — 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills. Experimental Supply, the company behind the events, has contributed to a number of Hollywood film productions by creating “large-scale, immersive experiences.”

“If you came to Hauntoween LA, you haven’t seen anything yet,” Experiential Supply Founder and Chief Experience Officer Jasen Smith said in a statement. “We’ve learned a lot from our first run and are taking WonderLAnd to an unimaginable new level.”

“WonderLAnd” will be an elaborate holiday musical light show that will “honor all cultural traditions,” according to organizers. The event’s website states that it will be a display of “holidays around the world”.

Guests will drive through nearly “a million lights, all time-coded to a festive array of seasonal songs.” The scenery will feature a version of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City, as well as north pole and snow tunnel segments. Guests will have the chance to greet “Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves.”

The event will begin on November 30 and be open until December 23 from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at first. After a pause on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, “WonderLAnd” will resume from December 26 until December 30 at the same times.

Organizers said a limited number of pre-sale tickets would be available for purchase on the event’s website at $60 per vehicle. The regular price of the ticket is $70 per vehicle — $80 for nine or more passengers.