WOODLAND HILLS—On Sunday, September 1, a 5-year-old child was attacked by a mountain lion while picnicking with family and friends. Children were together nearby when the mountain lion attacked. He grabbed the child by his head and began to drag him off when his father quickly intervened. The child was reportedly air-lifted to an area hospital for treatment.

One of the child’s relatives first told KTLA that,



“Somebody screamed the baby’s name, and his dad started running,” she explained. “The father grabbed the mountain lion with his hands, and he just fought. Then the mountain lion let go.”



Canyon News reached out to California State Park Rangers for more information. The Communications Manager of the California Department of Fish And Wildlife responded with the following statement.



“California State Parks (State Parks) rangers and Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputies responded to a report of a mountain lion attack at Malibu Creek State Park on Sunday, September 1, at 4:21 p.m. California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) wildlife officers, National Park Service personnel, and Los Angeles Fire and Rescue also responded.



A family group from Woodland Hills was having a picnic at Malibu Creek State Park, consisting of at least six adults and a few children. The children were playing in the immediate vicinity of the family’s picnic table when a mountain lion attacked a 5-year-old boy, causing significant but non-life-threatening injuries.



One or more adults charged at the lion, and it released the boy. Multiple witnesses saw the attack and observed the mountain lion climb up a nearby tree.



The lion remained in the tree until [the] State Parks rangers arrived. In consultation with CDFW wildlife officers, they deemed the mountain lion a threat to public safety and a ranger euthanized it via firearm.



The boy was airlifted to the Northridge Hospital Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and was eventually released in the early morning hours of Monday, September 2.



Per standard protocol, wildlife officers contacted the victim and family at the hospital to obtain evidence samples from the bite and scratch wounds and the victim’s clothing. Those evidence samples were confirmed DNA match by CDFW’s Wildlife Forensic Lab in Sacramento.



CDFW and State Parks officials are thankful that the family is safe, and the child is recovering and no one else was injured.”