WOODLAND HILLS—On November 16, housing advocates from Californians for Homeownership and the California Housing Defense Fund, represented by the YIMBY Law firm, filed a lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles for blocking the formerly approved 398-home housing development planned at the Woodland Hills Country Club located at 21150 Dumetz Road in the San Fernando Valley.

The proposed project began in 2020. The 93-acre Woodland Hills Country Club, owned by Arrimus Capital, had fast-tracked approval to build a 398-house development. The plans were approved with a promise that 15 percent of the redevelopment would be set aside for low-income housing under Assembly Bill 2011.

Neighborhood advocates argued against the redevelopment before recent wildlife sightings. In August 2026, the California Department of Housing and Community Development notified the City of Los Angeles that the Woodland Hills Golf Course had been declared a Mountain Lion Habitat. That determination violates state law.

According to reports, Arrimus Capital submitted the plans to redevelop 20 acres of the golf course, adding 223 apartments and 175 single-family homes in November 2025.

The Santa Monica Conservancy and the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority maintain that the Woodland Hills Golf Course serves as a habitat for the endangered mountain lions.

Recent reports, including video footage from neighborhood surveillance cameras and Ring cameras, depicted mountain lions in the driveways… homes along the golf course.

Those opposed to the ruling are advocating for affordable housing in the area, noting that the Woodland Hills Golf Course never intended to become a wildlife habitat.