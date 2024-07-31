WOODLAND HILLS—On July 30, the body of a man was discovered in the bushes near the intersection of West Oxnard Street and Winnetka Avenue. First responders from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) arrived at approximately 7:00 a.m.



The victim described only as being a 40-year-old male was found with multiple stab wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.



Traffic was shut down in the southbound lanes of Winnetka Avenue between Oxnard Street and Hatteras Street for an undetermined amount of time while homicide detectives investigated the area.



Reports indicate that ABC 7 was hovering above. They were able to capture aerial footage of the perimeter officers had taped off during the investigation.



Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Detective Steve Castro, Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-1925. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477)