WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, February 4, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the California Hwy Patrol (CHP) and the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Station 84 responded to a traffic collision on the 101 Ventura Freeway involving at least one vehicle and one motorcycle.



Paramedics attempted to render aid to the lone victim of the crash, later identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiners, 31-year-old Allyson Kiran Sabharwal of Woodland Hills. She was pronounced dead at the scene.



Authorities indicated that the incident took place at the off-ramp near Desoto Avenue shutting down all but one lane on the 101 Freeway near Topanga Canyon Boulevard.



The lone victim of the crash may have been struck by a second vehicle. The incident is currently under investigation by CHP.



Those with more information are encouraged to call CHP West Valley at, 818-888-0980. They are located at 5825 DeSoto Avenue.