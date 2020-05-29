MALIBU — On November 8, 2018, the Woosley fire broke out. It caused damage to 1600 structures and killed three people.

On June 24, 2019, the Malibu City Council adopted what they call “Resolution No.9.” This is to waive any rebuilding fees that victims of the Woosley fire may have.

The deadline for victims to apply for is June 30, 2020 and no new fee waivers will be granted after December 30, 2020.

On Tuesday, May 26, the Malibu City Council voted not to change requirements for waiver. In a 4-1 vote, they kept the requirements the same as when they first initiated the waiver.

To apply, victims must prove that it was their residence by showing active voter registration, a driver’s license, or another form of government ID.

According to the reports from the City of Malibu, the total in waivers will be $4.2 million.

The Malibu City Council says that keeping requirements as they are will help with less headache for the Woosley fire victims. They said they want to keep things as smooth as they can, so that the victims can have their due resources.