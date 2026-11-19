UNITED STATES—My time off recently from work (two jobs) has helped me greatly. I realized something that I think I have refused to acknowledge for a very long time: life is not all about work. I work too much, and it has taken me such a long time to realize that I have to find a balance. Work I think serves as a distraction for some people, and at times, I would argue that is the case.

When you have chaos in your life, you sometimes use work, so you don’t have to deal with family struggles, health issues, relationships and so much more. The thing about work is that it brings you money or financial stability. However, you can only do so much with money.

You can buy, buy, buy, but at the end of the day those are materialistic things. Yes, you can buy experiences, but at the end of the day you don’t want to spend a ton of money that could possibly be used for something else. Normally, if I take time off, I still find a way to work, but this time, nope. Didn’t do any work, and it was a terrific feeling. I haven’t slept the way I slept in probably a decade or longer. I actually stayed in bed 2 days until almost 8:30 a.m.

That is unheard of for me because I’m an early bird. I’m used to getting up at 5:30 a.m. or 6 a.m. at the latest most days. I say most days because rarely do I have time off between work, school and caregiving for my parents. There is something to do always, so having a specific amount of time off where I didn’t have to do any of that was like eternal bliss for me. I didn’t wake up lacking energy; I was not worried about anything. I was able to mentally disconnect from work obligations and just focus on me for a bit of time.

It was a great feeling because I noticed my eating changing for the better. Not snacking as much, exercising more and just having a lite-ness to my life that doesn’t always unfold. I did several things with my time off that I rarely do. Like dining out, visiting my downtown and just walking. Didn’t realize how much has changed in my area in recent years. Its vibrant, it’s exhilarating; it is fun.

The world is open to so many endless opportunities, but if you don’t take advantage of those opportunities they will fly by. You don’t realize how quickly time flies until you look up one day and realize what have I been doing?! Disconnecting from work is a vital part of life, you have to do it, even when you don’t want to at times. It brings a perspective to life that that is so much more to live for than work.

Written By Jason Jones