UNITED STATES—I just cannot fathom the logic behind people who don’t believe in working. It drives me utterly insane. Why? There is so much potential in life, and I truly believe you need to work to reach those milestones. Where is all this coming from? It comes from three siblings I have who to me, scream the epitome of laziness. They all seem to love money, but they have this perception that you are just supposed to give it to them because they want it.

Please America, tell me where this logic comes from. I mean both of my parents worked their entire lives. My mother more than 40 years at her place of business. My father more than 30 plus years in the auto parts industry. When I think of hard work, I always think of them. Hell, I was cutting grass at the age of 7 or 8 to earn money, and I never went without a job the rest of my life. I’ve literally been working ever since I could actually work.

Did it happen to be a job that I loved or adored? Not always, but I learned at an early age in life you have to work to take care of yourself and you gotta work if you want things. My siblings don’t seem to think that. They have this misconception that if they want something you’re just supposed to give it to them because they asked.

Nope. I don’t operate that way and I never have. If you want something from me, you’re going to earn it, and if you don’t want to earn it, get the hell out of my face. I used to always loan people money with the expectation I would get it back. Guess what America: it never happened, and as a result, I got feed up and I stopped doing it. If I have a quarter of the money I leant out back in my bank account, I would be in stellar standing.

It’s not just that my siblings don’t work, it’s that they are not teenagers, or young adults, they’re adults in their 30s, 40s, like what the hell are you doing with your life! Don’t you want more for your kids, don’t you want more for your future. What is your plan to survive if the people who are helping you can no longer help you. What is the plan then? Have you ever even thought about that?

It’s like as a human being you want to motivate people to work, but the realization hit me: you can’t motivate other people. Yeah, you can tempt some people, but if they want to do something they will, but for the most part if someone is prone to be being lazy, they always will be. So, truth be told I give up. Maybe something will happen where their eyes will be open and they will grow up.

The moment they don’t have someone paying their light bill, gas bill, rent, car insurance, telephone bill, all those extra amenities they have come to expect. The moment that disappears it might finally hit them. The child-play is finally over and rather I want to or not, I gotta get a job and probably the icing on the cake: I have to work! Well, welcome to life, and join the club of every American who has been doing it longer than you know.

Written By Jason Jones