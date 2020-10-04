UNITED STATES— World leaders have expressed their hope for a speedy recovery for U.S. President Donald Trump after he announced on Thursday, October 1, that he and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19.

President Trump was taken to Walter Reed Military Medical Center where was given a single 8-gram dose injection with an experimental antibody by the White House physician.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was previously hospitalized with COVID-19 in March, tweeted: “My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted: “Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery.”

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India and Imran Khan of Pakistan also tweeted statements of support.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to President Trump. The Kremlin quoted Putin in saying, “I am confident that your vital energy, high spirits, and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus.”

The Korean Central News Agency reported that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un sent a message to Trump, saying he “sincerely hoped that they would be recovered as soon as possible.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom also expressed their hopes for Trump’s recovery.