MALIBU—On November 4, Realty.com added a new listing of the newly built home of Milwaukee Brewers Captain, and left fielder Christian Yelich. According to reports, the World Series champion purchased a one-acre hillside lot in 2020, with pre-approved architectural floor plans by KOVAC Design Studio.

The 5,300-square-foot estate on the Malibu coast is a two-story home with four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a theater, and panoramic views. This coastal estate was completed this year. It has now been listed for $30 million. According to reports, Yelich and his family are moving to Wisconsin.

Yelich, 34, was born in Thousand Oaks and attended Westlake High School, graduating in 2010.

In the 2010 Major League Baseball (MLB) draft, Yelich was selected 23rd overall by the Miami Marlins and made his debut on July 23, 2013. He played for the Marlins from 2013 to 2017. According to ESPN, Yelich signed a nine-year, $215 million contract in 2019. In March 2020, he extended the contract.

Major achievements and awards include the following;

Gold Glove Award (2014)

World Baseball Classic: Gold medal with Team USA (2017)

Silver Slugger Awarded: 2016, 2018, and 2019

NL Batting Title: 2018 and 2019

Hank Aaron Award: 2018, 2019

National League Most Valuable Player: 2018

MLB All-Star: 2018, 2019, 2024

World Series Champion: 2026, with the Milwaukee Brewers

Career Statistics Through the 2026 Season

Batting Average: 282

Hits: 1,845

Home Runs: 245

Runs Batted In (RBI):910

Stolen Bases: 232

Family Matters:

Christian Yelich is the oldest of three sons of Stephen and Alecia Yelich. His brother Collin Yelich first played minor league baseball with an Atlanta Braves organization and then went into real estate.

Multiple reports indicate that his brother Cameron Yelich served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was deployed overseas in Japan, Korea, and the Philippines. He was also stationed in Hawaii with the 1st Battalion, 3rd Marines Weapons Company. Shortly after his honorable discharge from the U.S.M.C., he threw out the ceremonial first pitch to his brother, Christian, at the Milwaukee Brewers game at Miller Park.

Another notable local fact is that Yelich is the great-grandson of Fred Gehrke, who played for both the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

Christian Yelich co-founded a disaster-relief initiative, California Strong, in 2018 alongside fellow athletes Ryan Braun, Mike Moustakas, and Jared Goff, to provide immediate disaster relief and financial aid to Californians after unforeseen disasters, wildfires…