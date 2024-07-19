Ventura County, CA – According to KEYT, on July 17, 2024, an 88-year-old driver suffered major injuries after driving in the wrong direction on Highway 101 and crashing into the center median.

The accident occurred around 8:02 PM, when the Ventura Dispatch Center began receiving multiple calls about a silver 2017 Nissan Sentra traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 near its intersection with Highway 1.

By approximately 8:05 PM, additional calls reported that the vehicle had collided with the center median and come to a stop.

Responding to the scene, a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer and several good Samaritans initiated life-saving measures for the driver, an 88-year-old man from Santa Fe Springs. He had sustained significant internal injuries and was transported to Ventura Medical Center for treatment.

The CHP continues to investigate the circumstances leading to the driver’s wrong-way travel and subsequent collision. Authorities are urging anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the CHP-Ventura Area office.



