Orcutt, CA — A collision involving a wrong-way driver on Highway 135 late Monday evening, November 11, 2024, left one man with severe injuries, according to KEYT.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports that the accident took place shortly after 9:40 PM when a driver, traveling in the wrong direction, struck a southbound vehicle.

Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene and extricated the injured man from his car. He was then transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of major injuries.

The other driver involved declined medical treatment at the scene, and no road closures were reported as a result of the incident. Local authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to this accident. Anyone with additional information about this crash is encouraged to reach out to local law enforcement.

Personal Injury Claims

Determining fault in a collision can involve multiple factors, and in California, several parties can share partial liability. A Personal Injury attorney plays a crucial role in helping victims establish legal responsibility after a traffic accident.

If it is found that another party contributed to the injuries, victims may be eligible to file a personal injury claim with the responsible party’s insurance. This can provide compensation to help cover damages such as hospital bills and lost income during recovery.

If you or someone you love was harmed in an accident like the one described here, feel free to contact Maison Law for any questions or to receive a no-cost, no-obligation case assessment.