VENICE—World Wrestling Entertainment star, Shad Gaspard, 39, was reported missing after being swept into the waters while swimming with his son on Sunday, May 17. At 3:56 p.m. , Baywatch (LA County Lifeguards) requested the assistance from the Los Angeles Fire Department in a search for two missing swimmers.

Gaspard’s, 10-year-old son was rescued first by officials and after being evaluated it was determined he did not need to be transported to a hospital for treatment. The search Gaspard continued into the evening, until 7:30 p.m.

Authorities did not publicize the identity of the victims, but TMZ first reported that Gaspard, was one of the individuals. Details were later confirmed in an Instagram story via Gaspard’s wife, Siliana Gaspard. The picture shows her husband in swim trunks at the beach. In the post, she asks for any information to be sent to her. She also asked the public not to flood her with questions.

Shad was a professional wrestler for the WWE, where he was part of the tag team Cryme Time. The athlete stopped an armed robbery from transpiring in Florida in 2016.

According to the latest update on the LA County Lifeguards Twitter page, subsurface searches resumed at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 18. No additional details have been provided as the search for Shad is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or direct message members of Shad’s family, including his wife Siliana.