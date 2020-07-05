PACIFIC PALISADES—A tradition that began in 2015, yarn bombs are back in Pacific Palisades until July 5 in honor of the Fourth of July.

The local mom and creator of yarn bombs Michelle Villemaire typically takes on the project annually for National Women’s History Month in March giving prominence to famous women doctors, actresses, politicians and more. However, she decided to decorate the town with adornments with her local friend Karyn Newbill Helmig to bring back normalcy and showcase the drive-by yarn bomb. Teaching knitting at Palisades Charter High School, Helmig and her students created 100 pom pom sparklers while Villemaire made kitted bikes highlighting the red, white and blue to display the patriotic spirit.

“I think it’s important for our community to have some colorful eye candy right now,” she said. “The yarn bomb is uplifting and somehow brings us together, even when we’re not,” stated Villemaire to the Palisadian-Post. “We’re living through a deadly pandemic and the greatest civil rights movement of my lifetime.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual parade and firework festivities had been cancelled for 2020 in Pacific Palisades to limit the large gatherings.

Aside from the yarn bomb local projects, Villemaire has been involved with numerous other interior design projects and have been featured in “Weekend Refresh” and “Design 101” for Tastemade. As soon as COVID-19 guidelines are placed, taping will begin for a new show that she will host called “Quality in Style” with collaboration with The Home Depot for the first initial episodes.

The event has been sponsored by Palisades-Malibu YMCA and the Palisades Village Green. At the end of the installation, the decorated blankets will be donated to West Los Angeles VA Hospital.