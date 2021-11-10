HOLLYWOOD—According to reports from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, on Monday, November 8, Yeezy Apparel LLC and Yeezy LLC, will pay $950,000 to resolve a civil lawsuit alleging the online clothing and sneaker business falsely advertised by failing to ship merchandise on time.

“Online consumers are entitled to protection against unwarranted fees and unreasonably long waits for purchases to arrive on their doorsteps,” said Gascón. “We will enforce state and federal laws governing online shopping in Los Angeles County.”

The investigation was conducted by District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division and prosecution efforts, including Alameda, Sonoma, and Napa County District Attorney’s Offices.

The judgment was recorded on November 3 and signed by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Randolph M. Hammock. The La Palma-headquartered company founded by entertainer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was ordered to pay a total of $950,000:

• $200,000 in civil penalties to each of the four district attorney offices involved

• $50,000 in restitution to the Consumer Protection Prosecution Trust Fund

• $25,000 in investigative costs to each of the four district attorneys’ offices

Under the settlement agreement, Yeezy Apparel LLC and Yeezy LLC are prevented from making false or misleading statements about a shipping timeframe or payment refunds.

The company must comply with shipping laws in the future.

California and federal statutes ask that orders placed over the internet be shipped within 30 days, and if not, the company must send the consumer equal or better replacement goods.

The company is also accused of allegedly making false or untrue statements about its capacity to ship goods within a specific time period, especially to consumers who paid an extra fee for faster shipping.

Yeezy Apparel LLC and Yeezy LLC cooperated in the investigation, without admitting to any wrong-doing business practices.

Ye, 44, known in the entertainment industry as Kanye West, is an entrepreneur, music producer, rapper, and fashion designer. West gained acknowledgment as a producer for Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 00s. He produced singles for several famous rappers including Jay-Z before launching a solo career.

Ye’s list of albums include his most recent, “Donda,” “Jesus is King,” “Kids See Ghost” and “Ye” from 2018. He shares four children with his ex-wife, media personality, and model Kim Kardashian.