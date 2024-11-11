HOLLYWOOD- Horses are beautiful animals for so many reasons. They have an amazing expression in their eyes that I personally love. They have big eyelashes that look so pretty. I love them all, especially the Icelandic horses since they are so adorable. Yes, they are huge and fast and watching them run is beauty in motion. You can actually see the powerful muscles rippling and at times it seems that their feet don’t touch the ground at all. I was always fascinated by horses even when I was very young because I always thought they were the most beautiful animals in the world. The graceful movements, and their symmetrical features and most of all their expressive eyes.

This is probably one of the reasons I’ve been an avid watcher of Yellowstone! Yes, I’ve been hooked to cowboys, murderous revenge plots and family secrets have kept a lot of Yellowstone fans hooked since 2018. It is one of the most watched shows in the US and turned creator Taylor Sheridan into the king of prime time television. However last year, Paramount announced that the fifth season, which is due to end next month, would be the last. One of the stars of the show, Kelly Reilly, said an in interview, that it will be “an ending to the Yellowstone world we have known.” There have already been two Yellowstone spinoffs, with more in the works. Reilly, who plays the troubled and volatile Beth Dutton, says she would love to keep playing her character, but any “spin-off” would be a new beginning somewhere.”

Yellowstone’s drama on screen has been mirrored off screen, with the departure of its leading man, Kevin Costner. He only filmed half of season five because of what he says were contract and scheduling issues. The creator Sheridan has said it was down to Costner’s wish to focus on his Horizon film series, which the star is directing, co-writing, producing and starring in. Reilly, who is basically the star of the show was born and raised in Chessington, greater London. The actress has starred in True Detective, Prime Suspect and Above Suspicion. Yellowstone has introduced the 47-year-old actress to a huge international audience. Many fans assume that Reilly is an American, and not the soft-spoken Brit she is in reality. Reilly’s character has been put through the wringer would be an understatement. Beth has survived attempted rape, attempted murder, crushing heartbreak and being betrayed by family members. Her character is a powerhouse, an adrenaline rush that she feels playing her, according to published reports.

The character of Beth quickly became a fan favorite, with so many articles devoted to her character’s look , and thousands of posts on social media about her. Many Yellowstone fans are not pleased with Sunday night’s season premiere on November 10. Almost two years after the last episode of the show aired, Taylor Sheridan’s beloved western series finally returned to television for the premiere of season 5. While it was known that former star Kevin Costner would not appear, viewers were not sure how his absence would be handled. The fate of Costner’s character, John Dutton, was revealed, the episode began with Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes characters, Beth and Kayce Dutton, discovering that he has been shot and killed. The death appeared to be a suicide, but there was some suspicion he was actually murdered. Fans quickly turned to social media with their dislike of the episode.

Rose’s Scoop: Veteran’s Day, was full of freebies, including free meals and restaurant discounts for our beloved veterans. November 11, 2024, is Veteran’s Day and the ceremony is held each year at Arlington National Cemetery. The ceremony commences at 11:00 a.m. with a wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns and continues inside the Memorial Amphitheater with a parade of colors by Veterans’ organizations and remarks from dignitaries. The ceremony is intended to honor and thank all who served in the United states Armed Forces.