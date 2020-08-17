GRIFFITH PARK—On Sunday, August 16, EventBrite informed the citizens of Los Angeles that there will be yoga classes in Griffith park every Sunday at 3 p.m.

The yoga classes will be instructed by Leonard, who is a NASM certified personal trainer and a Vinyasa yoga teacher. The sessions are donation-based, so anybody is able join and contribute to the donation as much they would like after class. The classes are divided into two parts: first is the 45-minute yoga session, followed by a 45 minute sound-healing session. Leonard’s classes are based on the motto that anybody is capable of achieving a health goal they aim for themselves, according to his personal note on EventBrite. Leonard enjoys bringing people together, and holding classes focusing on passion and movement.

The founder and the owner of the fitness, yoga and movement community “Unstoppable Greatness” holds his classes at the intersection of Los Feliz Boulevard and Fern Dell Drive. There are free parking spaces near the location of the class. The participants are expected to bring their own mat and water. Interested participants can sign up at eventbrite.com.

Leonard holds online work-out classes too, through the website: https://flexit.fit/virtualptbooking/

Leonard has been teaching yoga classes at the Griffith Park since the fall of 2018. He has completed his education to be a yoga teacher and a personal trainer in 2015, and trained in Sound Healing as of February of 2019. Gene Leonard is also a musician, singer and a producer.