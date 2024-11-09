HOLLYWOOD—I swear I sometimes feel like “The Young and the Restless” slows down its narrative, but then out of the blue it kicks off and gets exciting as hell. We ushered in November Sweeps and a major storm is brewing between Phyllis Summers and Sharon. Yes, Daniel has been arrested for Heather’s murder and Phyllis in her gut knows Sharon is responsible (she is indeed right), but who is going to believe her.

Well, she has an ally and it is one that I never expected: Christine! Yeah, Phyllis’ mortal enemy is back in Genoa City representing Danny’s son, Daniel, to prove that he is indeed innocent. Phyllis was not pleased with Daniel contacting Christine to represent him, but once Christine heard Phyllis’ thoughts, the two enemies are now aligning to prove that Daniel is innocent, by placing the heat on Sharon.

Sharon’s hallucinations are getting worse as she has ‘Nice Nick’ trying to get her to confess to what she did to alleviate herself from the guilt, all the while having nightmares of being arrested and carted off to prison. Making the situation worse is that Sharon is now hallucinating and seeing ‘Dead Heather’ taunt her. Yes, I fear with Phyllis now pushing full steam to make Sharon believe she has evidence proving her role in Heather’s murder and causing her to spiral.

Yes, Sharon is already fragile and if Phyllis’ hunch is anything, I can see Phyllis pushing Sharon over the edge and we could possibly see another casualty before November Sweeps comes to an end. Phyllis is pushing her theory on many individuals: Nick, Summer, Billy and Daniel, to name a few, but none of them believe her at the moment.

The Kyle, Victor, Diane and Jack war is brewing and I think Kyle and Victor are about to be the losers in this war. Why? Diane and Jack have cooked up a plan to make Victor, Nikki and Kyle think they are over, but I don’t’ think so, but they’re doing an amazing job at convincing Victor and Kyle. Victor is definitely eating this up, as he continues his efforts to make Jack pay for helping Nikki get sober. Diane is convincing as hell; as she has really dropped her ‘façade’ and got Victor thinking she truly wants to make Kyle and Jack paying for screwing her over.

I’m excited to see this fallout because Kyle is going to be humbled in a way like never before, and Victor is going to have so much egg on his face with this stupid war with Jack that is sure to reach epic scales. Epic. I can already sense that Victor is planning to fire Kyle from Glissade, which is precisely what Audra wants after Kyle blindsided her leading to her firing by Victor.

Claire and Kyle were tempted to take their relationship to the next level, but Summer interrupted that. Gosh, please I do not want to see a Summer and Kyle repairing I think that is just something I do not want to see. That ship has sailed and Kyle has better chemistry with Claire. Lily’s friction with Victor and Nikki has not thawed at all, if anything it is so bad that she may not attend Abby and Devon’s wedding. Yes, that is concerning because Abby and Devon are caught in a tough spot. Devon is not happy with his soon-to-be father-in-law Victor, who screwed his sister with Chancellor Abbott.

With this wedding being fast-paced, I have a feeling a big bomb is about to drop that rocks a few families in Genoa City. Notably, we will see the return of Ashley Abbott and Jill Abbott, so get ready for fun. Sally and Billy are getting closer, and I cannot wait to see the jealously on Adam’s face when he sees his mortal enemy and his former flame together. Adam is going to lose it. Also we have to chat about Amy Lewis and her bomb that Nate has a brother, Damian he knew nothing about. I guess the question becomes where is this Damian and is this a face from the past or a new one that is going to cause chaos when he arrives in Genoa City?