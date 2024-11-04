Visalia, CA – According to KSEE, a young man lost his life early Saturday morning, November 2, 2024, in a suspected DUI rollover crash along Highway 198, just outside of Visalia.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports that the incident occurred around 4 AM, west of the Highway 99 transition ramp.

According to investigators, the man, believed to be in his early 20s, was driving eastbound on Highway 198 when he veered off the roadway. His car overturned, causing him to be ejected from the vehicle. Emergency responders arrived quickly and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

CHP officers suspect that alcohol played a role in the crash. They are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances leading up to the incident. Highway 198, which runs through Visalia and connects to Highway 99, sees significant early-morning traffic from both local residents and travelers passing through the area. Authorities urge drivers to exercise caution and avoid getting behind the wheel while impaired, as this accident highlights the devastating consequences that can result.

The CHP has not yet released the man’s identity, pending notification of his family. The investigation remains ongoing as officers work to understand more about the events that led to this tragic outcome.

